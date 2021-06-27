Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,960 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,016,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after buying an additional 246,109 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $13,147,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after buying an additional 193,163 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 445.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 176,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.36 and a 12-month high of $76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,796. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

