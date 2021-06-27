Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,011 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Oceaneering International worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

OII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

