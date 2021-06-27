Sentinel Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $341,606.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. Sentinel has a market cap of $53.41 million and $341,606.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 10,564,208,857 coins and its circulating supply is 2,923,199,147 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.