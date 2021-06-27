Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 17,263 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.88. 768,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,148. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

