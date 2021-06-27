Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 488 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,219,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,776. The stock has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.53 and a 52-week high of $234.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.