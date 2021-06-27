Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 479.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16,025.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after buying an additional 29,968 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 267,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $94,475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,361,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $479,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $394.51. 2,056,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,275. The company has a market capitalization of $174.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $295.95 and a one year high of $395.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

