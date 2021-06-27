Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,564,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up 3.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.64% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $73,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Shares of RWO stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,808. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $53.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.10.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

