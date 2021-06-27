Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,465 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $12,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

SCHC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 205,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,821. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

