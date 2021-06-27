Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,246 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.69. 2,982,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,656. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

