Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,293,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after purchasing an additional 89,221 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,218.9% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,654,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.10. 109,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.24. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $187.19 and a 52-week high of $247.57.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

