Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.91 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 442.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,167 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Permit Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 106,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,399,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,959,000 after buying an additional 125,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.72. 6,611,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,906,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.57. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

