Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,378 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 108,128 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,047,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after buying an additional 72,724 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,657,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. 26,081,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,726,558. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

