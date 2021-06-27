Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1,353.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.81. 849,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

