Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,723 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,192 shares of company stock worth $63,081,699. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.87. 15,409,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,763. The firm has a market cap of $223.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.66. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

