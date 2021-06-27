Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.90 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,894 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,447,991,000 after acquiring an additional 690,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Comcast stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,280,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,084,046. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $258.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

