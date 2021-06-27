Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,539.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,582. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,405.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,555.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

