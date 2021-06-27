Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $428.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,194. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $300.11 and a fifty-two week high of $428.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

