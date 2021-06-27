Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 597.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,920,000 after buying an additional 278,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,431,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.40. The stock has a market cap of $324.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

