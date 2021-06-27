Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $5.38 Million Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 116,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,883,000 after purchasing an additional 489,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,630,000 after purchasing an additional 208,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,120,000 after acquiring an additional 588,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.95. 2,523,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,795. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

