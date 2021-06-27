Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,558 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,369 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $4,385,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $375.57. 1,979,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.15.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.