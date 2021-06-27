Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 21,531 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 248.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $232.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,000,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

