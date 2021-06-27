Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,968 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,262,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,048,000 after purchasing an additional 400,945 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.21. 10,963,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,280,201. The company has a market capitalization of $432.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.50. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

