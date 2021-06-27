Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.04. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.