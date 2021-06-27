Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $7,772,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.46. 28,682,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,117,473. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $237.35 and a 1 year high of $351.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

