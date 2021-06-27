Serum Price Tops $2.69 on Top Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 27th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.69 or 0.00008163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $134.62 million and approximately $34.30 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00051008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.54 or 0.00580707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00036947 BTC.

About Serum

Serum (SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

