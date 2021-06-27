ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce sales of $100.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.00 million and the highest is $102.20 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $90.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $396.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.99 million to $400.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $404.08 million, with estimates ranging from $399.40 million to $408.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFBS. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,359,696. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS opened at $69.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.17. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $71.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.