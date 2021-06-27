SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,692 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 398.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,573,000 after buying an additional 880,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR opened at $60.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

