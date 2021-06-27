SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 151.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.7% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in CDW by 0.7% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $171.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.36. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

