SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.92 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $237,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,111,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

NYSE TRV opened at $151.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.12. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

