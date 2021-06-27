SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $4,080,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

