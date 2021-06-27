SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 278.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,908 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,321 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

