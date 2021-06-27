SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,116 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 166,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $125,624,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $208.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $226.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

