SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,674 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,674 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,175,000 after acquiring an additional 195,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,792,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,103,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,917,000 after acquiring an additional 122,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $87.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.45.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

