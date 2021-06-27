SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,280 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,280 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MAR stock opened at $140.14 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.26 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of -149.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.50.
In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.12.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
