SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,280 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,280 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $140.14 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.26 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of -149.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.12.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

