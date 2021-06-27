SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 25,132 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,132 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,274 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,647. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $196.71 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.63 and a 52-week high of $197.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.