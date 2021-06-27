SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 41,878 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,878 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $4,538,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.23 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

