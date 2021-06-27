Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Position Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,345 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,623,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135,560 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,704,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,457 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,014 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,288,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,218,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJR. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $28.94 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

