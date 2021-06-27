SHIBA INU (SHIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.07 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $3.07 billion and $369.04 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00134618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00160137 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,473.77 or 1.00017580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002884 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

