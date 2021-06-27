SHIELD Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $100,941.23 and approximately $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,769.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,818.17 or 0.05548423 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.12 or 0.01379715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.06 or 0.00384678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00121498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.58 or 0.00615147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00386382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006329 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00038944 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

