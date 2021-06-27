Showcase (SHO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $620,732.49

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $620,732.49 and approximately $73,059.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00109535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00162602 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,801.81 or 0.99735398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002870 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,988,258 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.