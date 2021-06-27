SHPING Reaches Market Cap of $614,215.01 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 39.4% against the dollar. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHPING has a total market cap of $614,215.01 and $1,854.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SHPING Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,119,531 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

