Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $67,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $561,311,000 after buying an additional 476,602 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $162,308,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $72,512,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,280,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,413,000 after purchasing an additional 691,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $289,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $488,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

NYSE SKX opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

