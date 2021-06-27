Smartshare (SSP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $575,425.68 and approximately $31,012.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00038833 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00028616 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000142 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

