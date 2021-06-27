SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,127 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 376.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.65. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

