Smoothy (SMTY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Smoothy has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $367,791.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smoothy has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00109535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00162602 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,801.81 or 0.99735398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

