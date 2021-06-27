SnowGem (XSG) One Day Volume Hits $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001627 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

