Solanium (SLIM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $243,192.00

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar. Solanium has a market capitalization of $10.73 million and $243,192.00 worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solanium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00043080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00107673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00165241 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,019.65 or 1.00098251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.