SONM (SNM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $573,513.00

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One SONM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SONM has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. SONM has a market cap of $66.01 million and approximately $573,513.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SONM Profile

SNM is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONM’s official website is sonm.com . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Coin Trading

