SONO (SONO) Price Tops $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. SONO has a market capitalization of $18,646.62 and $29.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SONO has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SONO alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,442.98 or 1.00171008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00029264 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.53 or 0.00365079 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.21 or 0.00733501 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00366499 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003648 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO (SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONO’s official website is sonohub.ru

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.