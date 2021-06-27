South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.28 Million Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 220,171 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.08% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE opened at $54.13 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.96.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

CAKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,108.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.